Separate arts/culture from tourism

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Challenges are faced throughout governance. This is what we are fed and compelled to accept. Therefore the Prime Minister should revisit the positioning of some of the assigned ministerial portfolios. Can Arts and Multiculturalism stand separate and apart as a ministry like before or Community, Culture and the Arts?

Culture and the arts have not flourished since this merger with tourism. It has been stifled and there are too many losses and disregard for creatives. The aloofness of the minister makes it very unbearable. There is a lack of engagement with staff and stakeholders. It is no secret.

Unlike when there was Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, who showed more care, consideration and commitment to culture and the offerings, why is this being overlooked? The fear of many is the Culture Division would dwindle to absolutely nothing.

Last but not least, termination letters, demotions and failure to renew contracts are hot off the press daily in that entire ministry. Of course, we all know the minister would recuse himself.

Let's assume the minister has a family. It is guaranteed the minister has no idea what it is like to face your own family, the mortgage company, or the bank as the average common man. Jobs are not the easiest thing to get. Do you see the total disconnect?

Subsequently, there would be some distraction to toss these concerns under the rug and so the injustices continue.

C ELY

San Fernando