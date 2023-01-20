Maloney stabbing suspect to be charged

A 26-year-old man who was held for stabbing an 18-year-old Maloney mother on Tuesday morning, is expected to be charged on Friday night.

The man, who was an acquaintance of the woman, visited her at her house at Maloney Gardens, D'Abadie, at around 11 am when they got into an argument.

During the exchange, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in her neck and chest.

He ran away but was chased by residents along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

La Horquetta police were on patrol and intervened when they saw the commotion, and arrested the man.

A black penknife, believed to be the weapon used in the attack, was seized.

Police said the man remained in custody up to Friday afternoon and was expected to be charged with attempted murder sometime on Friday night.

The woman remained in hospital in critical condition on Friday afternoon.