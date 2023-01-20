It's time to ReLive at UWI

Nailah Blackman -

For this weekend's fete titled ReLive, the UWI Development and Endowment Fund (UWIDEF) committee has lined up some of the best artistes for the January 22 all-inclusive fundraiser.

In addition to Kes the Band, there will be performances by Voice and his band, College Boy Jesse and D’ All Starz Band, the A Team Band, Dil E Nadan, Freetown Collective, Patrice Roberts, Nadia Batson with Sass, Iwer George, Ding Dong, Mical Teja, Jaiga, Farmer Nappy, Nailah Blackman, Teddyson John, and more, a media release said.

Principal of the UWI St Augustine campus Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine said the main aim of the event is to support educational development. Funds raised go to student bursaries and scholarships.

"It is our duty to ensure that everyone in our region has full access to tertiary level education, should they so desire,” she said in the release.

Signature food and drinks are in store for patrons. The menu will include lamb, pork, shrimp and mushroom meals prepared by internationally recognised chefs, Khalid Mohammed and Debra Sardinha-Metivier as well as authentic Jamaican, Indian, Chinese offerings, wild meat delicacies, and a range of desserts, the release said. Patrons will also be treated to unique ReLive cocktails, champagne, specialty wines, rums, whiskey, vodka, gin, tequila and some surprise creations from alcohol distributors who are partnering with the UWIDEF for the event.

Since the fete’s inception in 1989 over $21million have been raised, providing over 4,000 bursaries and grants to UWI students in need, locally and regionally, the release said.

Dr Sterling Frost, UWIDEF chair, notes the event helps provide “scholarships which promote academic excellence, alleviating financial hardships of deserving students, and facilitating student interchange between campuses of The UWI, while funding research in selected areas, providing endowment for chairs and lectureship in different disciples and funding capital projects.”

The fete goes from 2 pm-8 pm at the campus grounds.

With rising covid19 numbers, the UWIDEF is encouraging patrons to wear masks, and will have ample sanitisation stations in and around the venue. The wide expanse of the UWI greens also allows for adequate space to enjoy the fete in safety, the release said.

Tickets are $1,200 and are available at Saith's Gas Station, Marabella, 653-1403, 337-4880; Prestige Awards, Building #1 Christina Court, 33-35 Boissiere #1, Maraval, 220-7251 or online: www.islandetickets.com/event/ReLive