Govt, T&TEC in Dark Ages

Energy Minister Stuart Young - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: T&TEC and by extension the Government have proven they are devoid of knowledge of sustainability in electricity production. They now try to mask the inefficiency and ineptitude by charging the population higher rates.

Firstly, how could they propose a rate hike at the present time when the economy is in a slump and inflation is literally taking the bread off citizens’ plates?

The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) admitted it used outdated economic information on household expenditure because the CSO didn’t have current data. Is the RIC serious? It is making a decision that impacts the livelihoods of the citizens, the competitiveness of businesses and, by extension, the cost of living, and it has the audacity to use data that is not current? This takes foolishness to a new level.

Secondly, how sustainable is this rate hike? Does the Government and T&TEC propose to return in three years’ time and propose another rate hike to pay for their inefficiency and lack of foresight? Did it not strike anyone to ask if renewable energy can be factored into the equation so that the cost of production would be reduced and at the same time as a country we would be reducing our carbon emissions?

Where is the strategic thinking? Are we going to ignore all the evidence present on renewable energy production? The Government seems to be either doubting itself or operating in the dark. The Ministry of Energy has a plethora of studies and consultant reports on the feasibility of solar energy in TT. In fact, this is the basis on which the Piarco Solar Park was conceived.

Recently at the grand opening of the construction of the Piarco Solar Park, estimated to cost $12 million, Minister Stuart Young said, according to Loop News: “It's important that we feed renewables into our grid. Global climate change is real...we are all discussing how to try to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

If that is the case, instead of a rate hike by T&TEC, the Government should be encouraging the installation of solar panels on the roofs of both domestic and industrial buildings to generate electricity. This could be done over a five-year period. It is already being done in the Caribbean. The Caribbean Development Bank in Barbados and Republic Bank in Grenada are two of the more prominent institutions that use solar energy to meet at least part of their energy requirements.

TT has an abundance of high solar irradiance that can generate significant amounts of energy. The question therefore arises: why is T&TEC stuck in an outdated paradigm? We can start with the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex which Dr Rowley recently beseeched people to talk about. Can you imagine the amount of electricity that can be generated, and money saved for medical equipment, if solar panels were installed?

Is a feeding tariff so difficult to formulate? Many countries have already instituted such measures. Solar panels are not that expensive to purchase. In fact, they can even be manufactured locally. The gas that can be saved from the production of electricity can be put to a more profitable use. There are a number of plants at Point Lisas not operating at maximum capacity since there is a shortage of gas.

While the removal of subsidies is a policy objective of the Government, it must do it in such a way so as to keep the economy functioning and improve the lives of the citizenry. It is poor judgment to increase the price of gas, increase water rates, institute a property tax and increase electricity rates all at a time when inflation, especially as it relates to food, is at an all-time high and then boast that you have a balanced budget. Is this what the population voted for?

When it comes to energy security and energy efficiency, the Government is proving that it lacks foresight and competence in managing the situation. While the population is being forced to pay higher prices for everything, there has been no commensurate increase or improvement in the services rendered by the Government. The population is still at the mercy of incompetent ministers.

Why must the citizens be forced to pay for the inefficiency at T&TEC and lack of vision by the Government? It is quite apparent that the only solution known to this Rowley-led government is to increase taxes and the cost of living. It is even more pellucid that the Government is too far insulated from the challenges faced by the working class.

DINESH RAMBALLY

MP, Chaguanas West