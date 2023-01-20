Gateway to the World is back at Piarco

Kees Diefenthaller - Angelo Marcelle

Gateway to the World, the ultra all- inclusive Carnival event is back, and will take off at 8 pm on January 21, from the south terminal car park, Piarco Airport (old airport).

A media release said this is the fifth edition of the event and the committee is focused on ensuring that patrons have five times fun, five times food and drinks, and five times the vibes.

The theme of the event is La Reunion – a welcome-back party for all friends, family, patrons and providers.

Top entertainment will come from headline act Kes the Band. Other performers expected to touchdown are Patrice Roberts, Ding Dong, Shal Marshall, Problem Child, Ricardo Drew, and the A-Team Band.

Other entertainment will be provided by top radio DJs.

Gateway organisers committee said premium drinks are on the cards as well as a wide variety and quantity of food, ranging from finger foods to plates of food..

For women in attendance, a pamper section has been created to ensure that they are on point all the time especially with make-up and hair.

Ample parking is available close to the venue and the usual contingent of police, fire, airport security and Gateway’s own security will be on hand to ensure a safe event, the release said.