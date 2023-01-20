Fete for life

Ravi B is scheduled to perform at the SMARA Cancer fete fundraiser at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on January 22. - SUREASH CHOLAI

CEO of Southex Promotions George Singh knows only too well the pain of losing a loved one to cancer.

Singh has been personally touched by this dreaded disease. It has claimed the lives of his grandmother, mother and one sister. Both his mother and father-in-law are cancer survivors.

In the midst of all this grieving and suffering, however, there is a bright spark as he has joined with another one of his sisters, cancer survivor Patricia Tikasingh, to make other survivors' journey a little more bearable – emotionally and financially.

Tikasingh is the founder and chair of SMARA Cancer Support Group – located at the Southern Medical Oncology Centre. All services SMARA offers are free.

Tikasingh’s life changed dramatically when she was diagnosed 19 years ago and given a death sentence of no longer than two years.

Still alive after the two years, the Sanskrit word

smara, meaning rejuvenation, new life, resonated with her and she formed the group by the same name in 2010 to navigate patients through their screening, diagnosis and treatment, as well as post treatment.

Two recipients of her generosity, Curtis Tyson and Lystra Baboolal-Bunsee testified that they would not be alive today had it not been for Tikasingh and SMARA.

Tyson was ready to give up when he received his diagnosis but the support of Tikasingh, SMARA and his family has given him a positive outlook on life.

Breast cancer survivor Baboolal-Bunsee spoke to the effect not only on the patient, but the grief of family members.

“It takes everything from you, emotionally, physically, mentally, financially. Unless you walk in our shoes you don’t know what we have been through.”

As a cancer survivor herself, Baboolal-Bunsee said Tikasingh is, “living proof that I am here and I could get through this.” Tikasingh’s vision for 2023, is to set up a palliative care unit in south Trinidad where she can help more people like Tyson and Baboolal-Bunsee.

There are no such facilities in south Trinidad, she said, pointing out to the pain and suffering of cancer patients, “who cannot sit."

“They would get on the back of a flatbed truck, covered by an umbrella from the sun, to travel the distance from south to St James or Caura, and you know what the traffic situation is like.”

Palliative care, she said is really end-of-life care, meant to assist people who have reached that stage of their life where medical treatments are no longer an option. The objective is to keep patients happy, comfortable, pain and stress-free as possible.

A palliative care unit is a major financial undertaking and fete promoter Singh, who has been associated with SMARA for over ten years, has teamed up with Tikasingh to take the organisation’s fundraising efforts to a new level with a fete for life to begin the fund-raising process.

The Cancer Carnival all-inclusive fete, a pink event, which is being dubbed as the return of the South Cancer fete, will take place on January 22 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA).

Tikasingh explained that the cost of a project like this for one year is approximately $10 million.

“Setting up the project alone, is going to take about $6 million, if you are creating a facility, for let’s say, between six to ten beds.”

Singh said he knows the cancer fete will not raise the $10 million goal, “but it’s a start. We have to start somewhere,” he said, appealing to corporate Trinidad and Tobago, and citizens as well to support this humanitarian cause.

Singh is promising one of the best all-inclusive with big stages, over-sized bars, including a champagne bar, between 15-16 different varieties of food.

Among the artistes scheduled to perform are Ravi B, Nisha B, Karma, RG the Band, Patrice and Ricardo Drue.

Tickets are priced at $1,100.

For more info: 230-8870, 681-7161, 797-7765, or e-mail southexevents@gmail.com