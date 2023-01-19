WI Rising Stars chase third ICC U19 T20 World Cup win

Ashmini Munisar of West Indies celebrates the wicket of Georgina Dempsey of Ireland with team mate Zaida James during the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 match at North-West University Oval on Sunday in Potchefstroom, South Africa. (via ICC) -

WEST INDIES Rising Stars face their biggest test of their ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup campaign thus far when they battle New Zealand in their final group C match at JB Marks Oval in Potschefstroom, South Africa, from 7.45am (TT time) on Thursday.

Both teams however, are already assured a place in the next round having won their opening two group matches against Ireland and Indonesia.

West Indies defeated Ireland by seven runs on Sunday and put on a stern display against Indonesia on Tuesday to seal a 77-run triumph.

A win against the Kiwis would send them top of the group, since both teams are on four points each.

St Lucian all-rounder Zaida James has been the maroon’s brightest spark thus far, scoring back to back half centuries (52 and 55) in both matches.

She also showed fine form with the ball by taking a stellar 4/21 against the Irish and 1/21 against Indonesia.

TT’s Djenaba Joseph was also the leading wicket-taker against Indonesia with her 3/14 from four overs.