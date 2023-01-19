Time to ban' our bellies

File photo: People shop at a supermarket in Tobago.

THE EDITOR: "There will come a time when you will have money, but will not be able to buy food."

Those words, from my long deceased uncle, are beginning to come true today in TT and the world.

The deleterious effects of covid19 and the Russia-Ukraine war have created continuing inflationary pressures on the global food supply chain.

For TT, the rising costs of food are exacerbated by substantial increases in gasoline prices and forthcoming increases in electricity and water rates.

The president of the Supermarkets Association was on television Monday morning outlining how massive increases in electricity rates will impact suppliers and grocery prices.

One example is that groceries and suppliers have appliances that run 24 hours a day for the entire year, in order to sustain refrigerated foods. These appliances use a substantial amount of electricity and proposed increases for commercial clients of 51 to 63 per cent will be passed on to the consumer.

The good news is that citizens can invest in small pots and plant items to reduce their food costs.

If we learn to buy fruits and vegetables in season and do without otherwise, the sticker price of over $350 for one pumpkin at a supermarket will not cause panic attacks.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope