Terrible roads

THE EDITOR: Once again I’m forced to alert the relevant authority of deplorable road conditions in Woodbrook.

Check out these areas: the corner of Kitchener and Colville Streets (by the cemetery), the corner of French and Roberts Streets, on Tragarete Road in front of Patraj roti shop where there are two what I would call "buss tyre" potholes, and 50 feet further east in front of the Oval.

Not knowing of these hazards is surely an excuse for doing nothing about them, but now that you know, what’s your excuse?

W DOPSON

Woodbrook