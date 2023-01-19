Shipco launches direct freight service from Houston to Trinidad and Tobago

Julian Sammy, general manager of Shipco Trinidad (right) with Claus Rasborg, general manager of Shipco Houston, Texas, at the launch of its direct transport service from Houston to Trinidad and Tobago, at Samurai Resturant, One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain on Wednesday. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Local consumers can look forward to a more convenient means of accessing goods from Houston, Texas, with the launch of Shipco's Houston to Trinidad and Tobago shipping service which begins in February.

The announcement was made at the official launch of the service at the Samurai Sushi Bar, One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain, on Wednesday evening.

Shipco is a subsidiary of the Denmark-based Scan group of companies with over 200 offices worldwide.

The company established its TT location in 2019 to support the operations of their Kingston, Jamaica, office in the Caribbean.

Speaking with Newsday during the event, Shipco's operations manager Cristal Retess said the launch also served as a mixer for Shipco's representatives to meet and mingle with officials from other shipping companies and customers who they may not have interacted with owing to the covid19 pandemic.

During his address, general manager of Shipco TT Julian Sammy said he was pleased to introduce the service to TT, and was optimistic it would go a long way towards enhancing growth and trade in the region.

Noting that the company has faced its fair share of challenges because of the covid19 pandemic, which reached TT just one year after Shipco started operations locally, Sammy said he appreciated the support of its customers and associates.

He said while it took some work to convince Shipco's general manager Claus Rasborg to open a Trinidad office, he was happy the company had a presence on the island.

"In each country that Shipco operates, we try to tailor-make service to the customer’s needs. And what we saw was needed was a direct Houston to Trinidad service. Convincing Claus to start the service was very challenging, so he is here this week for a few days.

"So we got the buy-in and we're going to start the service in February.”

The service, while convenient, can also possibly save customers money as it would avoid inland transportation in the US from Texas to Florida, which would cost more owing to the cost of fuel.

President of the Shipping Association of TT Yuri Jardine praised Sammy and Rasborg for their efforts to bring business to Trinidad.

"We look to start new endeavours and this is exactly what the Shipping Association promotes. And that Shipco has come to Trinidad is a perfect example of what needs to happen in Trinidad and Tobago in 2023.

"We need to start to look at different ways, out of the box, to start to make money.

"This is all about what Trinidad and Tobago should be in the future.

"I'd like to tell Claus thank you very much for being convinced by Julian to start the service.

"We would like to thank Shipco for looking at Trinidad as a place to set up and as a place to put down roots, obviously with a local general manager, and we in the Shipping Association look forward to their future in Trinidad and Tobago."

The event was also attended by officials from Intercontinental Shipping and Ramps Logistics.