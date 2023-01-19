Sagicor supports Down Syndome Family Network

Sagicor vice president, operations, James Camacho, left, presents Glen Niles, founder and chairman of Down Syndromw Family Network with funds to support the workshop in Trinidad, which was held at the Hyatt on December 18. -

Regional insurer Sagicor was pleased to continue its support of the Down Syndrome Family Network (DSFN) through its free, quarterly family workshops in Trinidad and Tobago.

A media release said in light of the recent Christmas season, DSFN wanted its end-of-year workshops to be festive, so the organisers included a special meal and entertainment to the usual schedule.

DSFN, through its workshops and other activities, gives parents, caregivers, and persons living with disabilities the opportunity to live a more inclusive life.

The agenda saw guest speakers Dr Debra R Bartholomew; dietician Tessa Hampton; and special education teacher Anecia Cuthbert provide parents with the tools to support healthy eating and ways to make inclusive education work for their children, the release said.