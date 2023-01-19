RIC, hold that T&TEC hike

Proposed electricity rates as suggested by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) at a media conference at the Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain, on Thursday. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: It is scandalous that the Government could owe T&TEC some $1.3 billion. How could this happen? It must be that for some considerable time the bills have not being paid and are allowed to accumulate.

As a residential customer if I miss one payment my supply is promptly cut; not so for big government. This action is not setting a good example nor sending a good message to the general members of the public who have to pay their bill on time.

I believe the RIC should not grant T&TEC a rate increase until:

1. Government is made to pay its bill or a substantial portion of it immediately.

2. All illegal connections (people stealing electricity) be disconnected and the homeowners charged.

3. All delinquent customers are called upon to pay their bills, or be disconnected immediately.

4. T&TEC institutes internal cost-cutting measures.

Until these measures are taken the paying customers will continue to think they are paying for those who are not, including the Government. Is this just?

RIC, please act fairly and responsibly.

JOSH PEERAI

via e-mail