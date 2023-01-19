Questions on covid19 for minister

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: I haven’t heard the Minister of Health assure the nation of the implementation of the Dr Seemungal recommendations for management of covid19 in the health system. So, of course, I have questions:

1. Have the treatment medications for covid19 been imported in sufficient quantities?

2. What is the amount of oxygen used during the highest 12 months of covid19? Do all the treatment centres have sufficient oxygen, with back-up?

3. Has the Health Ministry co-ordinated with ambulance services to manage an increase in cases?

4. Has the ministry streamlined the deliveries of meals and medication to medical staff and patients in hospitals and treatment centres?

5. Has an assistant been assigned to the CEO of the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), which will be busy with Carnival?

6. Have all treatment centres been fully staffed to accommodate an increase in cases? At least with staff on standby for call-up?

7. Have the covid19 wards in the major hospitals been refurbished, roofs repaired, disinfectant sprays and mops and personal protective equipment (PPE) been restocked?

8. Have the step-down centres been restocked and refurbished to handle a surge?

9. What communications have been improved for supervision of home-based quarantine patients?

10. Will all members of the media and the public be allowed to ask questions? Even those not liked? Perhaps check the Constitution.

We await answers.

ANNE DE SILVA

via e-mail