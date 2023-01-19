New Zealand obliterate Windies by ten wickets in U19 T20 World Cup

Shunelle Sawh of West Indies is bowled by Anna Browning of New Zealand during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 match at JB Marks Oval on January 19, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. - ICC

WEST INDIES Rising Stars were obliterated by ten wickets in their final ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup group C match against New Zealand at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Thursday.

Batting first, West Indies were skittled out for a shambolic 68 in 19.2 overs. Only a single West Indies player reached double figures, with Earnisha Fontaine finishing unbeaten on 11. There were also 25 extras.

Despite scoring two consecutive half-centuries against Ireland in Indonesia, in-form St Lucian all-rounder Zaida James (five) failed to fire this time around.

For the Kiwis, a stunning bowling display saw Kate Chandler (3/8 from four overs), Abigail Hotton (2/10 from four) stand out, with Kayley Knight (1/6) and Anna Browning (1/8) also impressing.

In their turn at the crease, New Zealand chased down their target in 7.2 overs, reaching 72 without losing a single wicket.

Georgia Plimmer bludgeoned 41 not out of those runs from just 22 deliveries, with Browning facing an identical number of balls and finishing unbeaten on 28.

The result meant that West Indies finished their group in second place behind leaders New Zealand.

West Indies Rising Stars resume their quest in round two against Rwanda on Sunday from 7.45am (TT time) and complete their final preliminary match against England on Wednesday.