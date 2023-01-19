Grieving sister calls for thorough investigation into fire victim’s death

Mary Ann Abdool. -

CONVINCED her younger sister did not die from self-inflicted burns, Danniellia Ramlal is calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of 27-year-old Mary Ann Abdool.

Ramlal said the suicide theory being advanced is farfetched.

She is not convinced either that the alleged circumstances surrounding Abdool’s death is what really happened on the night of January 8 at her Indian Trail, Couva home.

Abdool, a mother of three boys, ages one, two and six, died at around 8 am on Tuesday at the San Fernando General Hospital, days after she allegedly set herself on fire after an argument with a male relative.

“My sister never would have taken her own life. She loved her children and she loved her family. She would not leave them and us like that,” Ramlal said during a telephone interview with Newsday on Wednesday. Abdool’s children are in Ramlal’s care.

She said Abdool was the last of eight girls.

Ramlal pleaded with people not to judge Abdool until all the facts were ascertained.

“Don’t judge her. Only God can judge her.”

She alleged her sister was constantly threatened by someone she knew, and threats were also made to kill her youngest child.

“All these reports were made to the Couva police,” she said.

“I am very sad and hurting. She did not deserve this. Goes does not sleep.”

Couva police are investigating Abdool’s death.

On the night she was burnt, Ramlal said Abdool left her home to visit a friend.

Police received information that on January 8, Abdool had attempted to end her life.

WPC Laloo and PC Padarath went to the Couva Health Facility and was told by attending physician Dr Ramnarine that Abdool was taken there by a male relative who told allegedly reported that Abdool doused herself with gasoline and set her body alight.

Abdool was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died on Tuesday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done at the Forensic Science Centre on Friday.