Gold Mercedes Benz used in robbery

TWO men from central Trinidad have been arrested in connection with a report of robbery with violence in which a gold-coloured Mercedes Benz was used in the commission of the crime.

A police press release on Thursday said this was one of several arrests made into criminal acts including armed robbery and larceny of a vehicle. Among the four people arrested are two juveniles.

In one incident, officers of the Chaguanas CID went to Bholai Trace East, Chase Village, Chaguanas where a search warrant was executed relative to a gold-coloured Mercedes Benz which was allegedly used in a report of robbery with violence on January 17.

Police said a 40-year-old Longdenville man and a 36-year-old Enterprise, Chaguanas man were arrested and are assisting police with their investigations.

In the other incident, according to the police release, on January 17, a man parked and secured his white Nissan Tiida outside his home and retired to bed. He awoke around 9.30 am and realised his car was missing.

A report was made to the Central Division Operational Command Centre.

Acting on information received, police from the Central Criminal Investigations Department, with the assistance of the Central Division Task Force and the North and Central Division Gang Unit, executed search warrants at the homes of two 16-year-olds of Pasea Main Road, Tunapuna and Henry Street, Tunapuna.

The teens were detained and transferred to the Maracas St Joseph Booking Centre pending further investigations.