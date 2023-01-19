College Boy Jesse hosts Soca Love Story

College Boy Jesse, lead singer of D' All Starz band will host the second instalment of his Soca Love Story – the Showcase on January 26.

The first instalment last year was held at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando during under covid19 safety restrictions. However, this year the groovy king returns to his Chaguanas hometown where he intends to transform Woodford Café with high energy showcasing the Carnival flavour of central Trinidad, a media release said.

All eras and subgenres of soca music will feature at the event. The legends, stars of tomorrow and stars of today will share the stage. Among the cast are Erphaan Alves, Mical Teja, Viking Ding Dong and KMC, the released said.

Regional soca artistes such as Guyana’s Timeka Marshall, St Lucia’s Teddyson John and the Vincy badboy Problem Child will perform at the event.

More entertainment will come from Rikki Jai, the "king of the J'Ouvert" Dev, and Calypso Monarch Terri Lyon, among many more surprises, the release said.

For more info visit @collegeboyjesse on social media or

www.collegeboymusic.com