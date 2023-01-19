Apostle Terrence Honore publishes 25 years of work in Letters to the Editor

Terrence Honore holds a copy of his book, Letters to the Editor. - Narissa Fraser

APOSTLE Terrence Honore has launched a book titled Letters to the Editor which features letters he has written to different media houses over a 25-year period.

Officially launched on Monday at Nalis, Port of Spain, the book contains letters Honore describes as "(speaking) to topics that engage readers to rethink their positions on important matters that confront us every day.

"It covers a wide range to topics and issues of the day...Overall, it is a bold attempt to address and shape the opinion of the nation on issues."

He said the "Christian worldview" is heavily featured in the letters, so he hopes it will inspire other Christian writers "to boldly comment on issues that affect our nation, the Caricom region, and the world."

He urged young people to write more and to share their writing with the world.

"Be prepared to express your views in a democratic society with a government that supports and enforces freedom of speech."

Minister of Social Development Donna Cox, a colleague of Honore for over 20 years, said the book is a "culmination of hard work and determination that requires perseverance..."

Cox said that much like his letters, his conversations with the author are typically filled with "metaphors and idioms masterfully made together to provide clarity on his positions."

She said she admires his ability to boldly and public tackle "so many sensitive issues."

Honore thanked Newsday for its support in publishing his letters regularly.

The book was published by Trinity Hills Publishing

Those interested in purchasing can call 678-0272.