West Indies U19 women seal second T20 World Cup win over Indonesia

West Indies batter Zaida James plays a shot against Ireland at the ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup on Saturday in South Africa. - ICC

The West Indies Rising Stars notched their second consecutive win of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup when they defeated Indonesia by 77 runs at North-West University Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Tuesday.

Another half-century from St Lucian all-rounder Zaida James (55 from 37 balls) and an unbeaten knock of 35 (14 balls) from Bajan batter Trishan Holder led the West Indies U19s to 176/3 after 20 overs.

James added a wicket in returns of 1/21, yet it was TT’s Djenaba Joseph who was the standout performer with the ball. Joseph took 3/14 in her four overs and also produced one of three run-outs as Indonesia closed out their 20 overs on 99/9, still 77 runs short.

Tight bowling from Guyanese Ashmini Munisar (1/5), TT’s Shalini Samaroo (1/17) and James (1/21) also proved integral in restricting Indonesia, to seal another important win for the regional team.

The result propelled them into second place in Group C, behind leaders New Zealand. Both teams are tied on four points each but New Zealand’s net run rate (+5.606) is higher than the West Indies U19s (+2.100).

Head coach Steve Liburd praised his team’s performances.

“It’s very pleasing to see us continuing to build on what we’ve learnt on the previous tours to the USA and India. The girls stuck to the processes and it’s pleasing to see them reaping the rewards.

“Zaida is reaping the rewards of the hardworking she’s done at camps and over the holidays, it’s good to see her put her hand up and taking charge of leading the innings. He added, “Each player understands their roles, that’s why we’ve been having the contributions from the likes of Naijanni, Tristan, Shunelle and Zaida with the bat. “We have Jannillea Glasgow with her experience on the West Indies Women’s team, is taking the lead with the fast-bowling attack, so the bowlers are holding their own. “Our captain is very inquisitive and intelligent, she commands the respect of her teammates and we have really good leadership discussions, which is very comforting for us as coaches.”

Ireland and Indonesia complete the group respectively, with both nations yet to register a win with one group match remaining. The maroon play their final group game on Thursday, against the Kiwis, from 7.45am (TT time).

In their opening match against Ireland on Sunday, James lashed 52 from 57 balls and also topped the bowling with a stellar 4/21, in their seven-run triumph.

Batting first, West Indies were led to 125/3 by James’ knock and an unbeaten 21 from Naijanni Cumberbatch.

In reply, Ireland threatened but were squeezed to 119/7 after their 20 overs. James shone with the ball with her four-wicket haul from four overs while Kdjazz Mitchell (1/22), Jannillea Glasgow (1/23) and Munisar (1/23) did the rest.

After the opening win, James told Cricket West Indies media, “It’s certainly a great feeling to have an all-round performance like this and even better that we had a team victory. Our focus is one game at a time and to finish the group stage strong, then we will look at the remaining stages of the tournament.”

After Tuesday’s matches, Bangladesh, Australia, Sri Lanka and USA round off Group A respectively. England, Rwanda, Pakistan and Zimbabwe complete Group B in that order while Group D is led by India, South Africa, UAE and Scotland respectively.

SCOREBOARD

WEST INDIES WOMEN U19s

S Sawh c Qiao b Suarniasih*31

Z James c Indriyani b Murtiari*55

N Cumberbatch not out*24

D Joseph c wkp Pratiwi b Wulandari*20

T Holder not out*35

Extras (b1, lb1, w7, nb2)*11

TOTAL (3 wkts, 20 overs)*176

Did not bat: A Callender, J Glasgow, *A Munisar, S Samaroo, +E Fontaine, K Mitchell

Fall of wickets: 1-95, 2-97, 3-139

Bowling: Ni Luh Dewi 2-0-17-0, Lie Qiao 4-0-29-0, Desi Wulandari 3-0-29-1, Ni Ariani 4-0-33-0, Ni Suarniasih 3-0-22-1, Ni Murtiari 4-0-44-1

INDONESIA Women U19s

Gusti Ulansari b Samaroo*9

Kadek Kurniartini b Munisar*15

*Ni Luh Dewi lbw b James*14

Desi Wulandari run out*1

Thersiana Weo b Joseph*8

Ni Ariani run out*0

Ni Murtiari c Cumberbatch b Joseph*9

Ni Indriyani c Mitchell b Joseph*5

Ni Suarniasih run out*9

+I Gusti Pratiwi not out*2

Lie Qiao not out*1

Extras (b1, lb4, w19, nb2)*26

TOTAL (9 wkts, 20 overs)*99

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-35, 3-38, 4-57, 5-57 , 6-58, 7-63, 8-87, 9-97

Bowling: Glasgow 2-0-5-0, Mitchell 2-0-11-0, Samaroo 3-0-17-1, Munisar 3-1-5-1, Joseph 4-0-14-3, James 4-0-21-1, Cumberbatch 2-0-21-0.

Result: West Indies Women Under-19s won by 77 runs.

Points: West Indies Women U19s 2, Indonesia Women U19s 0

Player-of-the-Match: Zaida James.

Toss: West Indies Women U19s

Umpires: Dedunu Silva, Lisa McCabe.