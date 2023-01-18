Trinidad and Tobago getting ready for youth games?

Dwight Yorke Stadium - David Reid

THE EDITOR: TT will be hosting the Commonwealth Youth Games August 4-11.

The disciplines are: athletics, cycling, swimming (Trinidad), rugby, netball, beach volleyball, triathlon (Tobago).

Are teams and local participants in training? Is there a timetable for preparatory competitions, before August? Are the facilities ready?

Will Tobago have the necessary residential facilities for participants? And visitors? Will the regional sports complexes be utilised – Pleasantville, Chaguanas, Point Fortin, Maloney, Mayaro, Port of Spain, Tacarigua?

The only functional athletic track is the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago. Where are the track and field athletes training?

I must note that the Caribbean Games in 2009 and the same Commonwealth Youth Games 2021 were cancelled for health issues – bird flu and covid19. In both instances, the facilities were not ready.

I hope the 2023 games will take place with no hindrances.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail