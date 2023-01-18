Traffic disruption in Diego Martin from Thursday

An aerial view of Diego Martin. File photo/Jeff Mayers

The Ministry of Works and Transport will be carrying out road rehabilitation work along the Morne Coco Road, between Diego Martin Main Road and Westland Avenue, Diego Martin from Thursday to Sunday causing a temporary traffic disruption.

The ministry advised that its workers will be out from Thursday to Friday from 9 pm to 4 am and on Sunday from 7 am to 5 pm.

Drivers are asked to proceed with caution and observe all signs and barriers, comply with instructions from officers on site, be aware of heavy equipment entering and exiting the site, drive with caution on the milled or uneven surfaces and to reduce their speed when approaching the work zone.

The ministry apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for its continued co-operation. More information can be accessed on the ministry’s website at www.mowt.gov.tt or by calling its Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (Pure) unit at 638-2350 or 675-4052.