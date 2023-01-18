Start your home garden with help from Green Thumb

-

Green Thumb Gardens is on a mission to encourage people to grow their own food and is providing the training and services to help accomplish more food production. And it's all for free.

The small agricultural company is currently training and equipping 300 households in the East Coast Marine Area with the necessary tools, plants, and know-how to establish their home gardens under the Plant for Life project, an initiative of Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd, a media release said.

The fifth and sixth workshops are scheduled for January 22 and 29 at the Mayaro Resource Centre from 10 am-3 pm.

During the workshops participants are educated on home gardening and composting and then proceed to take part in a practical garden installation session, the release said.

Green Thumb will highlight photos and videos from previous workshops as well.

For more info: Jameel Phillip 788-4862 or Ciele Williams 730-7657