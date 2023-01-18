St Helena murder victim killed same age as dad

The uncle of murdered coconut picker Darren Maharaj says he feels sickened over the spate of murders in TT, especially considering Maharaj's father – his younger brother – lost his life to violence 28 years ago.

Maharaj, 28, was found between Las Lomas No 1 and Mahaica, last Thursday with stab wounds.

In an interview with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday, Maharaj's uncle Harrilal Maharaj said the violence has left him upset.

He said his his nephew's father was murdered in 1994 and was the same age of his son at the time of his murder.

"He was Prakash Maharaj, he died 28 years ago.

"His father never saw him, as this one (Darren) was born six days after his father died.

"I feel sick after knowing I lost a brother and a nephew this way.

Maharaj said the news came at the worst moment for him as he left the hospital just two weeks ago after suffering a heart attack.

He said while his nephew was known to drink occasionally, he was not a bad person.

Maharaj noted that his nephew was severely beaten by a group of men a few months before his murder.

"They beat him up and left him in the same place where they found his body.

"The last person to see him was his cousin.

"He went down and saw his cousin (Maharaj) – he was playing roulette in the bar.

"He asked my son to stay and lime, but my son told him he borrowed my car.

"My son even offered to carry him home but he preferred to stay and play.

"The next time we heard, we found out he died."

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing inquiries.