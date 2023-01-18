Push back Carnival, lockdown borders

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: I really don't know if the Government is seeing and hearing what is happening in China and other parts of the world with covid19. And I do not know if it knows that millions of Chinese have gotten the virus and over a million Chinese have died.

Does the Minister of Health know that China has opened its borders for its citizens to leave the country? And that they are leaving? Yet we still want to have Carnival.

If the people in government really love their fellow citizens, they will push back Carnival for another time, because of the danger they are exposing people to. And they will also lock down our borders.

But apparently the Government prefers to have Carnival than to protect the citizens. It is better to be safe than sorry, Mr Prime Minister and Mr Health Minister. The Government must stop fooling the public, making people believe everything is all right.

It is time our people know what is happening in the other parts of the world; read and find out for yourselves. Stop being lackadaisical. What is happening is very serious.

I believe the Government is playing Russian roulette with people's lives. Lock down the borders and push back Carnival.

MODICIA MARTIN

via e-mail