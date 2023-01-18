Pres Weekes's fears answered

President Paula-Mae Weeks - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: For many years I thought that Trinidadians had very short memories. However, I now think the problem is simply that we are a very easy-going population. Nothing is really a bother so we do not put any importance to it.

I take this opportunity to remind the population that on two occasions President Paula-Mae Weekes asked the Government the same question: "Can we trust you?"

The answer to that question has become glaringly clear with the Prime Minister's nomination for the next president. The Government cannot be trusted.

I now address Christine Kangaloo: If you have even the slightest trace of concern for the future of TT I urge you to turn down the nomination. Failure to do so will further strengthen the fears the President voiced before the public.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin