Nigel de Freitas new Senate president

File photo: New Senate president Nigel de Freitas.

FORMER Senate vice president Nigel de Freitas was this morning selected as the new president of the Senate.

This was announced in Parliament on Wednesday morning as the first order of business of the sitting.

Current senate vice president Muhammad Ibrahim called on the clerk of the Upper House to call for nominees. Leader of Government Business Dr Amery Browne announced De Freitas as the Government's nominee. There being no other nominees either from the opposition or independent benches, the clerk announced De Freitas as the new president.

Senate VP Ibrahim provoked loud laughter in the chamber when he called on the new president to be "robbed" (robed). After the laughter died down, the sitting was adjourned temporarily in order for De Freitas to be robed and take charge of the sitting.

De Freitas replaces Christine Kangaloo, who is government's nominee to replace Paula-Mae Weekes as President.

What this means is that whenever president-in-waiting Kangaloo is not in office, De Freitas will act as President of the Republic.

De Freitas previously served as Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.

No senators opposed this decision.