New course, new challenges at Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon

Former Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE 41st Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) – The Carnival Marathon – has been rerouted for the 2023 edition.

This year’s participants will not take the traditional route – from St Mary’s Junction, Freeport to the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain – and will use a new course which starts and ends at the Savannah.

The new route remains its usual marathon distance of 26.2 miles and will also feature contestants in the half marathon and marathon walk.

Runners/walkers begin at the Queen’s Park Savannah, head to South Quay, Port of Spain, then to Arouca for the full marathon, and Petit Bourg for the half, via the Priority Bus Route, and return along the same course to the savannah.

Since 2015, all proceeds from the TTIM were channelled into the 10 Golds by 2024 Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund; a fund set up by then TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis to aid TT’s top athletes on their journey to, and throughout the Summer Games.

This year, however, organisers have transitioned the fund to the new TTOC Gold Foundation. The foundation will serve in the same role as the athlete welfare and preparation fund, said former local Olympic president Brian Lewis.

“All the documents are completed and it will now be known as the TTOC Gold Foundation; a registered, non-profit organisation. It’s the fundraising, charitable philanthropic arm of the Olympic committee geared towards the same thing.

“It creates a legal status where companies could do deeds of covenants and those types of things. People can leave things to the fund, knowing it’s a dedicated fund and will operate on the basis of interest, and it’s a good set-up.

“There are some independent directors, but the aim is the same,” said Lewis.

Lewis confirmed that he will continue his participation in the TTIM and once again, cover the challenging distance.

Additionally, he said that Raquel Moses will be the first female TTOC executive member to attempt, and finish, the marathon walk this year.

Veteran distance walker Derrick McIntyre, 85, is also seeking to create history as the oldest TT male to complete a TTIM. Also expected to feature in the marathon walk will be Richie Rahim, 74, a regular top finisher in this category. Both McIntyre and Rahim were hailed by Lewis.

“I call them the ‘evergreen duo’. Over the years, they have always been committed to supporting the TTOC’s vision and cause.

Competitors will begin their walk at 3.30am on January 29 at the official marathon start point at the Savannah. The Carnival Marathon runs off from 5am and the half marathon from 5.30am.

Each finisher will get a medal with hydration and motivation stations, and race photography to capture their special moment crossing the line.

Lewis added, “It’s a new year, new route and a new challenge. I for one will miss passing the Caroni Swamp and experiencing the scenic sights coming up the highway from Freeport, and the people cheering you on.

“But organisers wanted to try something different this year to make it more manageable and improve safety, so it’s all good. Support the Olympic dreams of team TT’s athletes. Join the walk or make your financial donation, contribution or pledge. Let’s do it!”

The deadline for registration is January 22.