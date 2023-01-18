Mother of bandit killed by police urges parents: Don't defend criminal children’

Imrith Ramesar, 23, was shot and killed by police when he kidnapped the manager of Massy Stores, La Romaine, on January 6. PHOTO COURTESY RELATIVES - PHOTO COURTESY RELATIVES

The mother of a man who kidnapped the manager of the La Romaine branch of Massy Stores and robbed the supermarket, is urging parents not to let their love for their children cloud common sense, and to stand up to them if they broke the law

Imrith Ramesar, 23, was shot dead during a confrontation with Southern Division police on January 6, when he and two other men, pretending to be police officers, hijacked the manager's vehicle.

The manager was driven back to the supermarket at South Trunk Road where the men forced her to open the vault. The bandits drove off with $15,400 before they were intercepted by police. They said Ramesar at them when they returned fire killing him.

The two other suspects, ages 20 and 33, were arrested.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday, Ramesar's mother Natasha Craig said while she would always love her son, she could not condone his actions. She admitted he was troublesome.

She said her suspicions were aroused when he was released from prison last February on drug charges and began staying with her at Chase Village, Chaguanas.

"When he came by me I saw the hours he was leaving and coming back, and I saw him buying clothes but he doesn't have a job.

"Which young man at his age going out from 10 am and coming back until all after 10 pm, 11 pm, sometimes even 2 am the following morning?

"When I saw him coming in at those hours I told him, 'Hear what going on, you have to get a place. Me ain’t able with that.' I have an eight-year-old to think about.

"I told him that Friday morning to come out of my house. He real cuss me up when I told him that. He even told me not to look at him when I see him in the road.

"That was my last interaction with him."

Asked what her advice was to other parents of troublesome children, Craig said it was necessary for parents to set boundaries for their children and take action if they broke the law.

"Do not condone your child when you know they are not doing right. Set them right!

"Set them right because you (parents) in the long run will burn for it!

"It have some mothers when their children doing these things they will condone it, but not me. Come out of my house with that."

Ramesar's autopsy was done on Tuesday.