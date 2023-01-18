Emergency drill held at ANR Robinson Airport

"Injured" volunteers are tended to by fire officers during Wednesday's emergency drill at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Crown Point. - Scott' Photography Industries

THE Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago collaborated with several emergency response agencies on Wednesday to stage a full-scale emergency exercise at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Tobago.

The exercise, which is conducted every two years, ensures compliance with the standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and regulations as promulgated by the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority, for renewal of aerodrome certification.

The activity tests emergency-response capabilities and evaluates preparedness of the authority and all stakeholders to respond adequately to an airport accident.

In a release, the airport’s Deputy General Manager Pamela Scotland-Benjamin, commended the mass co-ordination of all response teams.

She said, “An exercise such as this is not only a regulatory requirement, but also allows us to satisfy our mandate to provide a safe and secure airport environment. This exercise is critical to our operations, as it allows us to be in a state of readiness for any incident.”

The authority thanked the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, Police Service, Tobago Emergency Management Agency, Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, Air Guard, Caribbean Airlines and all of the other emergency response agencies, who participated in the planning and successful execution of the exercise.

It also thanked members of the public for their co-operation.

The authority said it is committed to working with all stakeholders to provide the highest standards of safe and secure aviation services for the benefit of all travellers and airport users.