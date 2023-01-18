Chaguanas chamber head now government senator

Newly-minted Government Senator Rishi Sookhai.

HEAD of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce Richie Sookhai has taken the oath to become a new government senator.

This was announced on Wednesday morning as the Upper House sat and took place shortly after Nigel de Freitas was installed as new Senate president.

Sookhai replaces De Freitas who himself replaces Christine Kangaloo who resigned after government nominated her to be the next President of TT.