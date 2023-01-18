Car explodes on south highway

Stock image source: Pixabay

TWO people escaped from a burning car in the early hours of Wednesday in Gasparillo.

The two were treated on-site and taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The incident occurred shortly before daylight judging from a video posted on line. The vehicle is seen in the distance on fire, while several people with flashlights attend to the occupants on the side of the road.

The vehicle reportedly ran off the road near the Gasparillo overpass on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

It later exploded.

Two occupants managed to escape.

The story will be updated as more information comes to hand.