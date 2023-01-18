3 Defence Force officers detained for kidnapping, murder

Stock photo source: Pixabay

Three elite members of the Defence Force have been detained for questioning by a joint team of homicide and anti-kidnapping officers, linked to the killing of a Maraval man.

Initial reports said that the officers were held at the Defence Force headquarters in Chaguaramas on Wednesday.

The officers are said to be members of the Coast Guard.

A release from the Defence Force said the trio were detained in relation to "the death of a member of the public who was kidnapped" on January 9.

The statement said the Defence Force was assisting the police "in the conduct of its investigations and will continue to do so as required."

"No further details can be provided at this time due to the sensitivity of ongoing investigations," it added.

On January 9, Teddy Sylvester, 34, of Cameron Hill, was kidnapped by four armed men dressed in black, with the word "police" on the chest area. Sylvester was bundled into a black Nissan X-Trail. Another man who was with Sylvester was unharmed.

Sylvester's relatives subsequently checked police stations in their district but could not find him. On January 10, the victim's grandmother reported him missing at the Maraval Police Station.

On January 13, Sylvester's body was found off Cadet Road, Petit Valley. An autopsy showed that he was murdered.