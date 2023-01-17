Sex education

GIVEN THE extent to which sex is promoted in the media, the highly promiscuous nature of our society and the ease with which pornography is accessed by children, this topic makes the national headlines on a regular basis, with a range of commentators weighing in from various perspectives.

The apparent increase in the number of reported cases of sexual abuse of children usually evokes emotive responses from many members of the public and the conversation usually ends with schools being called upon to teach more sex education.

Missing in the conversation is the role of all education institutions (including but not limited to the family, community groups, the media and religious organisations) in the society to do their part on this issue, weighing in from different dimensions and perspectives. It must be noted that the issue can be seen from both an academic and moral dimension.

Many people seem unaware that sex education must also be age appropriate and adequate to cultural norms and values. This caution is not lost on teachers and when treating with the issue at all levels of the school system they are guided accordingly.

At the primary school level this topic is covered by the class teacher under the heading of Health and Family Life Education (HFLE), guided by prescribed curricula from the Ministry of Education. The primary focus here is on self-awareness and is augmented with targeted interventions by personnel of the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) on an ongoing basis.

Once again education personnel are mindful of moral and ethical standards that may conflict with the home/family, and collaboration between the home and school is critical in guiding the approach from the academic standpoint.

At the secondary level, the integrated science (a compulsory subject for students of forms one-three) curriculum treats with the issue in Units 3.2 – Structure and function of the male and female reproductive systems – and 3.3 – Types of communicable diseases associated with the reproductive systems including methods of treatment and prevention.

These topics are usually covered between forms two-three and all students attending secondary schools are thus exposed to the issue in an in-depth and comprehensive scientific manner, with teachers being extremely careful to not impose moral and ethical biases in their lessons.

Over the years many parents have objected to the manner in which these topics are treated, especially where scientific concepts and principles are in conflict with religious doctrines such as contraception.

This is usually complemented by the provisions of the HFLE curriculum (forms one-three) which focuses on universally accepted moral dimensions of teenage sexuality and adolescent development. These are guided by international treaties and conventions such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Legal aspects such as the Sexual Offences Act are addressed by visiting personnel such as the community police in targeted sessions based on requests from school personnel. Other specialists may also be invited to visit the school to address the matter on an ongoing targeted basis, which may vary depending on age and gender. Form teachers and deans also address these issues as part of their pastoral mandate, very often in collaboration with parents where necessary.

The forgoing will reveal as comprehensive a manner in which the issue of sex education is treated at the level of the school. But this will never replace the role of the home in providing children with appropriate guidance regarding their sexual development. Quite often schools are alone in their quest to educate children in this issue or compete with a parallel system of miseducation on the issue from homes, communities and the media.

Between irresponsible parenting, social media and falling moral codes, promiscuous behaviour has been normalised in many sectors of the society. Many parents admonish school officials when their children are reprimanded for engaging in amorous behaviour in school, with children innocently indicating that such behaviours are acceptable at home.

It is hoped that this treatise will enlighten the general public on a contentious issue in the hope that the society at large will awaken to the social and moral rot that is fast infecting the society with detrimental consequences. Too many of our children are being robbed of their innocence because of the irresponsible behaviours of significant adults.

Parental responsibilities cannot be abdicated to the school and commentators must be mindful that the existing school curriculum is already overburdened. Consistent calls for more moral issues to be added to the school must be weighed against the need to bolster the education roles of homes and communities.