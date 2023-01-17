Sangre Grande man charged with 6-year-old's murder

CHARGED: Aaron London. Photo courtesy TTPS

A 25-year-old man was expected to appear before the Sangre Grande magistrates court on Tuesday, after he was charged with the murder of six-year-old Kylie Maloney.

Aaron London, also known as "Gando", of Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande was charged after advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, on Monday.

A police release said London was also charged with three counts of wounding with intent, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2.15 am on January 8, at Lp 64 Blake Avenue, Sangre Grande. Inquiries revealed that around 2.05 am that morning, four people were asleep at their home when they were awakened by the sound of their dogs barking.

One person checked a CCTV camera system and saw armed men, dressed in camouflage. Shortly thereafter, gunshots were heard, the release said.

On arrival, police found Kylie and three other victims with gunshot injuries and took them to the Sangre Grande Hospital. Kylie died around 3.15 am.

Snr Supt Rishi Singh of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation commended the officers involved in the investigation, which led to the breakthrough.

Singh said Kylie's family and the entire community were traumatised by the incident.

The investigation was supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag (Legal Officer) and Sgt Radhaykissoon.