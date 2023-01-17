Sagicor pops up at C3 Centre

Sagicor adviser Anjanie Babwah-Seemungal from the Brian Dookeran agency poses for a photo with C3 shoppers holding their tokens from the Spin the Wheel. -

Financial conglomerate Sagicor had what is the first in a series of mall pop-ups at C3 Centre in San Fernando in December.

A media release said south shoppers got the opportunity to learn the importance of wellness, both health-wise and financially. Sagicor advisors were on hand to give financial check-ups, while there were free medical checks available, including blood pressure testing, blood sugar testing, BMI testing, and dental screening.

For the kids, there were balloons and life-size games, while their parents got to spin the wheel for some fun prizes, the release said.