Raiders dominate season-opening road race

PHILIP CLARKE, two-time champion of Barbados, left and returned to the foreshore first among dozens of riders on Sunday, to seal an early lead in the elite division standings after the TT Cycling Federation's first race of the 2023 Road Challenge Series.

Dozens of cyclists turned out for the 80km season-opening journey which saw them race to Couva and back.

Clarke's club, Raiders, made an early claim for another successful season, dominating the top three spots in both the elite and masters (50-59) divisions.

Behind Raiders were his team-mates, TT road champion Liam Trepte and Stephen Joshua Alexander.

Moreover, Raiders comprised the top six places in the masters (50-59) and the top spot in the masters (40-49) and elite women category.

Howard Marcelle took top spot in the masters (50-59), followed by club mates Dirk Todd and Roger Simon.

Nicholas Thomas claimed top spot in the masters (40-49) division, while Kerry Montano and Marsha Trepte placed first and third in the elite women category, with Heatwave's Cheyenne Awai finishing second.

Raiders' Ronald Crooks also placed second in the masters (60-69) division.

Points are awarded to the top six cyclists in the elite division, and to the top four in the other categories.

Overall winners are determined by points at the end of the series.

Results

Masters 70+

1 - Robert Fartrell (Evolution)

2 - Godfrey Clyne (Southclaine)

3 - Kelvin Caesar (Southclaine)

Masters 60-69

1 - Clyde Pollonais (Southclaine)

2 - Ronald Crooks (Raiders)

3 - Martin Wharwood (Hummingbird)

4 - Walter Paul (Rigtech)

5 - Michael Brown (AWCC)

Masters 50-59

1 - Howard Marcelle (Raiders)

2 - Dirk Todd (Raiders)

3 - Roger Simon (Raiders)

4 - Adam Monsterin (Raiders)

5 - Sheldon Cockburn (Raiders)

Masters 40-49

1 - Nicholas Thomas (Raiders)

Elite

1 - Philip Clarke (Raiders)

2 - Liam Trepte (Raiders)

3 - Stephen Joshua Alexander (Raiders)

4 - Sheldon Ramjit (Hummingbirds)

5 - Josias Velasquez (Heatwave)

Elite (women)

1 - Kerry Montano (Raiders)

2 - Cheyenne Awai (Heatwave)

3 - Marsha Trepte (Raiders)

4 - Kanika Paul-Payne (JLD)

Juniors

1 - Syndel Samaroo (JLD)

2 - Justin Boynes (PSL)

3 - Titus Bharat (PSL)

4 - Jadian Neaves (Raiders)

Junior women

1 - Makaira Wallace (JLD)

2 - ISIS Gaskin (PSL)

Juveniles women

1 - Kyra Williams (Vapor Wake)

Juveniles

1 - Trishton Jaichan (PSL)

2 - Andre Samuel (Hummingbirds)