Prof Jupiter for president

Prof Andrew Jupiter - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: As the political powers of this nation go back and forth with their presidential nominees, I offer another name.

Prof Andrew Jupiter is someone that many do not know outside of the energy industry. Jupiter, a Chaconia Gold recipient, boasts a resume that spans five decades. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, he climbed the ranks of the Ministry of Energy, becoming permanent secretary in 1998. He went on to serve in this capacity for almost a decade in Energy and in the Office of the Prime Minister.

In addition, Jupiter has served as president of NEC, chairman of Petrotrin and chairman and/or director of National Gas Company (NGC), Phoenix Park, Lake Asphalt, Labidco and Trintopec.

Jupiter’s exemplary professionalism and decision making have cut across the politics of multiple administrations and his propensity for social work, national causes and industry-shifting thought attracts non-governmental adulation. Jupiter has been honoured by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the Borough of Point Fortin, the Emancipation Support Committee and UWI.

He is wonderful gentleman, pragmatic leader and consummate professional. Qualities I have seen first hand as a subordinate at the NGC. These are the characteristics we need in President's House during a time of uncertainty and national distress.

JASON MAHARAJ

STEPHENSON

Barrackpore