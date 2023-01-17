Guyana's President Irfaan Ali to speak at energy conference

File photo: Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaks at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's during his State visit to TT last year.

GUYANA'S President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will deliver an address at the TT Energy Conference on January 23.

This was confirmed in a release issued by the chamber on Tuesday.

It added that the Prime Minister will deliver the keynote address and he will be joined by Energy Minister Stuart Young and Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Guyana, the release added, has seen a meteoric rise in importance not only in the Caribbean, but the global energy sector since the discovery of oil offshore by Exxon and their partners in 2015.

Since then, there have been 30 major finds in Guyana by the consortium, nine of which have been in 2022.

President Ali has been a driving force of energy development in Guyana and the region in recent times, making clear the position of his government for the development of Guyana's natural resources.

The chamber thanked the President for his attendance confirmation and the conference looks forward to learning more about the Government of Guyana’s plans for energy.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Energy Chamber, we welcome Dr Ali to the conference, and we look forward to discussion on the development of an integrated regional energy system," the release said.

In 2023, the chamber is also expecting contributions from other regional leaders including Dr Carla Barnett, Caricom's secretary general.

The theme of the conference is, Navigating a Complex Energy Future. At the conference this year, the chamber will look at developing trends around the world and explore the long-term response of the regional energy sector.