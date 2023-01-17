General Grant: I want my flowers while I'm still here

General Grant -

As one who has been in the music business for over 40 years, entertainer General Grant is well known across the region.

He maintains relevance, releasing new music frequently, and pushing hard to deliver to the people, a media release said.

He says, however, he wants his flowers while he’s still alive, lamenting that while many artistes often go unrecognised for their contributions, they are certainly the ones who represent for country, wherever they go.

General Grant, who has released a new single titled Nothing to Something, is back home in Trinidad for Carnival 2023. He is based in New York and he says being there has given him broader perspective, along with the opportunity to see the potential that is available.

Nothing to Something, was written by General Grant, however, he thanks fellow entertainer Farmer Nappy (Darrel Henry) for his initial direction.

“I met Farmer on a flight and I asked him for some assistance to make the right connections for something different, something fresh, for myself. He sent me a riddim from MSK Music out of Barbados,” General Grant said in the release.

That opportunity and help would then lead to the writing of the song being completed in New York and subsequent production by Andrew Denny, in Barbados.

Positive and honest, the song encourages elevation and progress, the release said.

“Elevation is the key in life no matter how long it takes. This song is motivation. Where there is a will, there is a way,” said General Grant, encouraging people to believe in themselves.

“Believe in yourself. Don’t doubt yourself. We can all go from nothing to something,” he said.

On his views on soca and other Trinidad and Tobago music, the veteran entertainer said he hopes artistes understand the importance of pushing as a team with one clear focus.

“Soca music is receiving small bursts of recognition internationally, but in the grand scheme of things, we’re still a small fish in a big pond. The music is generally maintained in the same pockets internationally, with some small inroads by a few individual artistes.

“I don’t believe one person, as a solo representative, can represent the whole of TT. One person can’t speak for me or another. Inroads in the music industry internationally, require strong contingents of creatives who can showcase the varied creativity and expressions of our people.”

In the early 90s, General Grant became the first TT dancehall-style artist to see his music hit the Billboard charts. His single, D Shot Call, released in 1993, climbed to number 17 back then. Years later, he remains eager to produce new music and entertain audiences.

“I want younger artistes coming up to understand that it’s good to be an individual, with your own style. Always do what fits you. Don’t change your style just to jump on trends. Perfect your style and remain humble as you grow,” he emphasised.

Bent on making it clear that artistes are the true representatives of the country, General Grant said, “Politicians do not make Trinidad what it is. Artistes and creatives make Trinidad what it is. The people make Trinidad and Tobago; Everything that we are- – the way we eat, the way we lime, the way we fete and treat people, that’s what we sell to the world and that’s the energy we must always share with others,” he said.

To keep up to date with the entertainer follow

him on Instagram @1generalgrant and on Facebook @curtisgrant.