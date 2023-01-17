Enjoy the Carnival but make health a priority

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The National Coalition for Transformation (NCT) agrees with Prime Minister Rowley's decision not to cancel Carnival. There is no real threat to citizens once people take heed and charge of their own personal health and safety.

Every man, woman and child knows by now the risks and consequences involved with the covid19 virus. We have spent two years and more following health protocols, even lockdowns, and every one should know by now about the benefits of wearing masks, physical distancing, sanitising and the vaccination programme.

After 60 years of independence, it is time to stop spoon-feeding our people. We adults must start to be more serious and proactive, especially where our health and life are concerned.

To cancel Carnival would affect thousands of people. Stakeholders, businesses, workers and the Carnival lovers themselves. So right now the issue does not arise.

However, the Government should maybe look at introducing mandatory mask-wearing in all public spaces. Once entering any public place, supermarket – restaurant, pharmacy, etc – masks must be worn. Whether you are going to be involved in the Carnival festivities or not.

What is however important is that all our borders, points of entry, must be properly monitored and all incoming passengers be thoroughly screened once more. This will certainly help alleviate not only the spread of the virus to our local residents, but help to alleviate the burden on our health facilities, doctors and nurses.

The NCT is aware of the stress and anxiety masqueraders and all involved in carnival experience when they do not get to "free-up" and have a good time.

We wish all fete goers, masqueraders, event organisers and onlookers a very safe and happy Carnival. Ensure that your personal health – and that of your family – is more a priority than the Carnival enjoyment itself.

NALINI DIAL

political leader, NCT