Ease traffic flow in area of mall

Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Within the last couple of weeks I have been dropping one of my grandchildren to school around 7 am heading for Maraval. The school is off Long Circular Road and I have to say that the restrictions in place for the traffic by Long Circular Mall are working.

I have a few suggestions/ideas I would like to put to the Ministry of Works for traffic improvements in that area, which should be tried and, if successful, could be made permanent. It’s like creating a roundabout.

1. Block off the entrance on Bengal Street to Patna Street.

2. Make Kathleen Street one-way between Agra Street and Long Circular Road heading west.

3. Traffic on Long Circular Road heading north into Maraval would turn left into Kathleen Street and then right into Agra Street. Agra Street is opposite the entrance into Long Circular Mall.

4. From Agra Street traffic would turn right into Patna Street which would be one-way heading east onto Long Circular Road. Traffic going into the mall would keep to the left on Agra Street to cross to the mall. Traffic coming out of the mall would turn left into Patna Street towards Long Circular Road.

5. Make three lanes on Long Circular Road heading south between Patna Street and Kathleen Street. The right lane would allow traffic to turn right into Kathleen Street, the centre lane would allow traffic to continue south to Western Main Road and the left lane into Barbados Road, Federation Park. These restrictions on Long Circular Road are already in place.

All of these suggestions are for an ease with the traffic flow in that area.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley