DPP orders inquest into San Juan man's death

DPP Roger Gaspard - File photo/Sureash Cholai

DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, has ordered a coroner's inquest be held into the circumstances surrounding the death of 50-year-old Nigel Bernard Welch.

A police press release on Tuesday said the San Juan man died on January 4.

The instruction was given on Monday.

Welch of Laventille Road, San Juan, was at Prizgar Road, on Tuesday January 3, when he had an altercation with another man over money. During the incident Welch sustained a wound to the back of the head.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for treatment but died the following day.

A male suspect was released on Monday after Gaspard's advice on the inquest.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag and Sgt Radhaykissoon with the assistance of PC Benaldo, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region II.