Couva contractor charged with forgery

CHARGED: Darren Andre Toby, charged with forgery. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - ttps

A 41-YEAR-OLD man was granted $60,000 bail with a surety by a Justice of the Peace (JP) after being charged with forgery.

A police press release said Darren Andre Toby, a contractor of Couva, was charged with uttering a forged driver’s permit and forgery and granted bail to cover both charges by JP Balkaran on Wednesday last.

He was remanded into custody and is expected to appear before a Couva Magistrate on February 8.

A financial institution reported to the Fraud Squad South Office, that on Monday January 9, a man presented a driver’s permit and other documents to a Customer Service Representative in order to open an account.

The permit was later found to be fraudulent and the man was arrested in connection with the matter on the same date.

Investigations were co-ordinated by Ag Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Ag Insp Seepersad and included legal officer Sgt Bassarath and Ag Cpl Ramdial. Toby was charged on Tuesday by WPC Geoffroy.