Biting political commentator Sugar Aloes turns to gospel

Sugar Aloes -

BEST known for his biting political and social commentary, two-time Calypso Monarch Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osouna has done a complete turnaround for 2023. He has veered from his comfort zone, offering instead social commentary in the gospel genre.

He has even added two gospel artistes to join his cast at the Revue Tent and plans to have them as the opening act on January 27 at Arima Velodrome. Arima mayor Cagney Casimire has been invited to open the tent which was absent for two years due to the pandemic.

“We need God in our lives,” he told the Newsday in a telephone interview.

“I and all gone gospel.”

He explained violent world events and the spate of crime, which has not escaped his beloved Trinidad and Tobago, have caused him to do some introspection and use his music to offer some kind of hope and transformation to bring about world peace.

“I call the song, Hand of Mercy.

“With this kind of violence we are experiencing, I am begging God to stretch his hands of mercy on the whole world, especially TT.

“Is 600 and extra murders we had in the last year, you know,” he said referring to the highest murder statistic TT has recorded in recent memory.

“For the first day in January we get a few more, and then we had this six-year old girl being killed,” he said in reference to primary school pupil Kylie Meloney, who was shot to death by gunmen when they entered her home at Blake Avenue, Sangre Grande, during the first week in January.

“The number of murders for the year is about 15 or 16 and climbing. Arima, the home of the Revue, Kitchener’s home town, is now becoming a hot spot with so many murders taking place. Tunapuna gone through.

“We need God in our lives. We need to sanctify and bless this place,” he said last week, bursting into an acapella version of a verse of the song.

“We pleading, we begging, Father we asking for your hands of mercy

We begging, we pleading, Jehovah, we asking for your hands of mercy.”

Aloes is no stranger to violence, as he has had the firsthand experience of losing two of his sons to gun violence.

On October 29, 2006, his son, Imo Osuna was shot dead at Sea Lots, Port of Spain, after he spoke out against residents robbing a patron at a party he hosted days before.

Sea Lots resident Arnold “Redo” Isaac was sentenced to death for his murder.

Another son, Ancil Blackman, then 39, was shot in the back and neck, outside his Brooklyn, New York home in 2020.

Aloes is once again managing the Revue tent started by the late Aldwyn “Kitchener” Roberts.

The cast is down to about 21, with some of the traditional bards Chalkdust, Baron, Skatie, Pink Panther, Devon Seales and also Marissa Ransom, Michelle Henry, Singing Sonia, Alana Sinette-Khan and Nicole Greaves.

“Money tight and season short, so we have a limited number of shows, but you can expect a mix of social, humour, political, satire, a little vintage a little gospel.”

There is a surprise in store for patrons, he said, as Kitch’s son, Kernal Roberts has asked to endorse the tent and help.

“I ent see nothing wrong with that. So, he will be there at the opening night, come with us down to SAPA and to the tent at SWWTU after.”

After opening night at the Velodrome, which Aloes said is cast in stone and cannot be changed, the tent will head down to the south for a show at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on January 29.

Revue would then head to the tent’s location at Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union, (SWWTU) building, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, for the season. A ladies' night, three on one ticket on February 1, is also on the cards.

Judges are expected to visit the tent on February 2-3 to select contenders for the Calypso Monarch competition.

No clashes are lined up with other tents.

“So far nobody talk clash with me. I don’t know if people don’t want to share the little ‘cacada’ (money) they collecting or if they believe they have the better cast.”