BAD launch

Skinny Fabulous performs druing the launch of his album BAD (Beyond a Doubt) at The Residence Restaurant and Bar on January 12. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle launched his album called BAD (Beyond a Doubt) at The Residence Restaurant and Bar, One Woodbrook Place, Woodbrook, on January 12.

The 23-track album features collaborations with Nailah Blackman, Nessa Preppy, Jamaican dancehall artistes like Charly Black and Bounty Killer, and St Martin’s singer/songwriter/producer Oswald .

Some of the guests at the launch included Machel Montano and Blackman.