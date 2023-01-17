Ayden Ali tops Brechin Castle Golf Open

Stock photo courtesy Pixabay

AYDEN Ali showed mettle on Sunday to capture the 2023 Brechin Castle Golf Open championship title at the club’s golf course in Couva.

Ali totalled 225 after three days of play, which teed off on Friday. He scored 73 on day one and 76 on both Saturday and Sunday.

And although defending Brechin Castle Open champion Liam Bryden also finished on 225, Ali was awarded the season’s first title owing to his better performance on the 18th hole.

Over the three days, Bryden scored 75, finished day two ahead of the pack on 71 and earned 79 on the final day.

Coming in third was Omesh Dinnanath, who scored 226, while Alex Kangoo (228) and Jerseem Boodram (231) rounded off the top five respectively. TT Golf Association president Wayne Baptiste finished sixth (232).

Ye Ji Lee (160) won the women’s flight with Chloe Adjoda (167) and Jada Charles (170) coming in second and third, in that order. Jacqueline Crawford (182) and Elise La Borde (186) completed the top five.

Dave Rajkumar (243) captured the first flight crown. Dushyant Sookram (243) earned silver and Ross Ramkissoon (230) bronze.

Other Results

Second Flight – 1. Rajnath Jackree (169), 2. Dwayne Ramlal (176), 3. Roger Modeste (176), 4. Nicholas Carmona (177), 5. Bill Ramrattan (180)

Third Flight – 1. Winston Jailal (67), 2. Rajindra Dhanraj (66), 3. Selwyn Henry (62), 4. Kevin Sarran (57), 5. Jobe Harnarinesingh (57)