2 bandits shot dead by cops in Barataria

TWO MEN, suspected to be bandits, were shot dead by police in Barataria on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said just after 12 pm, the officers were on an exercise in response to a series of robberies committed in the surrounding area in recent time.

They confronted the men at the corner of Tenth Avenue and Eleventh Street, near the NP gas station.

The suspects pointed guns at the officers who took cover and opened fire. Two men, whose identities were not known up to press time, were killed. A third suspect was arrested.

Police said firearms were seized at the scene. Barataria police continuing enquiries.