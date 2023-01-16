Zoo thanks 'thoughtful' soca artiste for lowering noise

Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez -

THE Emperor Valley Zoo has issued a rare statement acknowledging the hosts of a Carnival event, Hybrid National, which took place on Lady Chancellor Road, St Ann's, on Saturday, for "their kind consideration of the animals at the zoo."

In the statement released a day later, the zoo's management highlighted Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvares, the fete's host and headline act for lowering the volume on the music trucks when passing the zoo, on Saturday night.

"The walk of Lady Chancellor Road began at the base of the road just off of the Queen's Park Savannah ... the music truck proceeded up the hill with a low volume as to not frighten or startle any of the animals as they made their way.

"(The volume) was only increased after passing a safe distance from the zoo's compound.

"This is an act of true thoughtfulness and comradery on the part of Mrs Lyons-Alvarez and shows how we can all exist together in harmony.

"Thank you again from the animals and staff of the Emperor Valley Zoo."

Lyons-Alvarez later acknowledged the zoo's statement on social media, saying, "Much love to @emperorvalleyzoo for always supporting health and wellness while keeping the animals we love to visit and enjoy safe and sound.

"As an animal lover, I thank you all for always working with us."