Young riders show mettle at development meet

Riders line up for a race at the TTCF development meet on Saturday at the Arima Velodrome. - TTCF

Taariq Guevara and Scarlett Thorne shone on Saturday at the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation's (TTCF) Youth Development Track Challenge series at the Arima Velodrome.

Guevara of Vapor Wake Multipsort topped the boys under-9 division in the 100m time trial with a clocking of 12.04 seconds. Rigtech Sonics' Seth Anderson-Smith was second in 13.62 and Arima Wheelers' Aedan Garcia registered 13.82 seconds.

In the boys under-9 250m development race, Guevara pedalled to victory ahead of Garcia and Anderson-Smith, respectively.

Guevara prevailed again in another 250m development race, with Garcia and Anderson-Smith trailing again, in that order.

In the under-11 girls 200m time trial, Thorne of AWCC won comfortably in a brisk 22.09, much faster than Rigtech Sonics' Lisa Joe Boodhoo (25.40) and Damaya Prince of Vapor Wake Multisport Club (26.38).

Thorne claimed victory agains in the under-11 200m race, ahead of Boodhoo and Prince.

She returned to the track to win the two-lap race with Prince and Boodhoo trailing, respectively.

In the tinymites 200m boys time trial, Arima Wheelers' Kafele De Sormeaux took first place in 13.25, ahead of Vapor Wake Multisport's Cristian Nelson (13.90) and JLD Academy's Jaquan Elbourne (14.46).

De Sormeaux returned to win the 200m race ahead of Nelson and Rigtech's Jahziel Jacob, in that order.

Shameka Hoyte of Vapor Wake took the girls' 200m time trial in 15.06 and the 200m.

The Under-11 boys division was keenly contested with Reon Sheppard of Rigtech winning the time trial in 20.80 seconds.

Joshua Morris of Vapor Wake followed in 21.06 and AWCC's Sakeeri Awai-Dyette was third in 22.08.

In the 200m race, Morris bounced back to take first place ahead of Awai-Dyette and Zephaniah Alexander-Smith.

In the two-lap event, Sheppard showed his class to prevail ahead of Morris and Awai-Dyette.