Welcome to best Carnival

File photo: Queen of Carnival 2020, Lue-Ann Melville, portraying the Spirit of Carnival.

THE EDITOR: It is said the TT 2023 Carnival will be the "Mother of all Carnivals."

I kid you not. Make no mistake about it.

I recall a certain political leader promising the "Mother of all Elections." Where is he now? He is not in the politics of TT in his winter years.

He has a close relative who fizzes up like soda water before elections and boils down like bhagi prior to election day.

Does the said family have a tabanca for office? Will they ever assume office again?

So the TT 2023 Carnival will be the "Mother of all Carnivals," come what may. Gypsy, make it happen. Yes you can.

To all the visitors, foreign and returning nationals, welcome to the best Carnival in the world, enjoy. We are glad to have you. Come again.

I have a kaiso for 2023, "If you bounce up meh bumper, ah go mash up yuh radiator."

Doh stop we Carnival.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town